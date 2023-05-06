Madison Wealth Management Buys 455 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,790 shares of company stock worth $37,998,365 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.88. 1,225,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,416. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.95. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

