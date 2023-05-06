Madison Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

ORCC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,409. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

