Madison Wealth Management Sells 3,235 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 1.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Madison Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. 710,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,289. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,912.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

