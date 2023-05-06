Madison Wealth Management Sells 86,303 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,303 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

