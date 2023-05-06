Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 1,181,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

