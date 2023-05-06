Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.
Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 1,181,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.