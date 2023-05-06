Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMPGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,920. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Earnings History for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

