Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,920. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

