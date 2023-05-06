Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Magna International has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Magna International Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Magna International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

