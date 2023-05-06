Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

MX opened at $8.71 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

