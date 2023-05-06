Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after buying an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 1,845,030 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,016,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,575,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

