Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $28.69 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

