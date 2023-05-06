Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $957.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.