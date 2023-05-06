Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

GWW opened at $675.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

