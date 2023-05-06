Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

