Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,060,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 6,175,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 144.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $29,629,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Trading Up 7.1 %

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

