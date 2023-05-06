Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 151 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

