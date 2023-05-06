Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 151 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Price Performance
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.