Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.35

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$125.35 and traded as high as C$128.43. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$127.28, with a volume of 5,656 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.07. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of C$48.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 5.1983838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

