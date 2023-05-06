Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Majedie Investments Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MAJE stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.69) on Friday. Majedie Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 156.80 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 223 ($2.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of £113.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

