Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $9.03 on Friday, reaching $414.90. The stock had a trading volume of 539,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,250. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $445.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.85.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

