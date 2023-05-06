Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 153,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.2 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.11.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

