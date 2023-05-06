Manchester Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,467 shares of company stock worth $4,996,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,569. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.