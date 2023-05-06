Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 29,252 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $35,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 605,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,530. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

