Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 160 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.60. 1,815,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,172. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $298.80. The stock has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

