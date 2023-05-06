Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,813,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,240. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

