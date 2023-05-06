Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 2,175 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,589 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 565.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,279,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,065,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,426. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

