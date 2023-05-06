Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 2,953 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,024,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,501,528. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

