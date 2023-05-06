Manchester Financial Inc. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

META stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,404,160. The company has a market cap of $596.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.