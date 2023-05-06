Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,063. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

