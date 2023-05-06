Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $370.68

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.68 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 391.10 ($4.89). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 384.50 ($4.80), with a volume of 49,101 shares.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 372.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -843.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

In related news, insider Daniel Wright acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £9,375 ($11,712.89). 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

