Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Head to Head Review

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health -26.47% 46.84% 7.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health $1.00 billion 4.23 -$233.57 million ($0.93) -16.15

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Sotera Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mangoceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotera Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mangoceuticals and Sotera Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotera Health 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.85%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Mangoceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals Inc. is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc. is based in DALLAS, TX.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

