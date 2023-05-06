Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.94). 8,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 16,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($2.90).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,937.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.28.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

