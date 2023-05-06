ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.52% of ManpowerGroup worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,727,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

