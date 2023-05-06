Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Acquires $25,283.30 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,352.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,300.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,303.10.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 81.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Markel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

