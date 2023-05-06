Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$979.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.63 and a one year high of C$15.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.42.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.3544093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRE. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,741.00. In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$150,741.00. Corporate insiders own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

