Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MA opened at $384.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.67.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

