Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Materialise Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Materialise has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Materialise by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 214.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

