Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $67.47. 399,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Matson has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Matson

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,233,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,363 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

