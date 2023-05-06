Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion. Maximus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Maximus Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MMS traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 475,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,089. Maximus has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 92.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

