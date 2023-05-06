Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.44

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $4.37. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 51,278 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

