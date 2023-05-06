M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.76

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.76 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 172.50 ($2.16). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.12), with a volume of 272,102 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of M&C Saatchi to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 247 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.94. The company has a market cap of £213.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3,469.80 and a beta of 1.38.

M&C Saatchi Cuts Dividend

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

