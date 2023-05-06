MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.
MDU Resources Group Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE:MDU traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,416. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.
