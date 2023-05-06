Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$1.18. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 11,525 shares.

Medicure Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of C$11.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Medicure Company Profile



Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

