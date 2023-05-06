MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 9th (OTC:WALRF)

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (OTC:WALRF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, May 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 9th.
MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:WALRF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 7,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals (WALRF)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.