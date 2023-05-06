MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 9th (OTC:WALRF)

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (OTC:WALRF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, May 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 9th.

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:WALRF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 7,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals alerts:

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Route 381 Lithium property that consists of 40 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,126 hectares located in James Bay Territory in the Province of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.