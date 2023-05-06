MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 9th (OTC:WALRF)

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (OTC:WALRF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 9th.

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,322. MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Route 381 Lithium property that consists of 40 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,126 hectares located in James Bay Territory in the Province of Quebec.

