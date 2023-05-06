MetaMUI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.81 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $60.81 million and $105,113.95 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

