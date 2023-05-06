MetisDAO Hits Market Cap of $117.40 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.38 or 0.00092007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $117.40 million and $7.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,688.35 or 1.00056911 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.28786543 USD and is up 4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $7,859,484.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

