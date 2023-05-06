MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading 8.4% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $103.96 and last traded at $103.40. 53,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 130,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.

The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $499,597.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,273,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,102,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

