MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading Up 8.4% on Strong Earnings

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $103.96 and last traded at $103.40. Approximately 53,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 130,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.

The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $499,966.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,026,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after buying an additional 282,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.