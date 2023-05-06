MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading Up 8.4% on Strong Earnings

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $103.96 and last traded at $103.40. Approximately 53,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 130,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.
The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients
In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $499,966.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,026,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after buying an additional 282,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MGP Ingredients Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.
