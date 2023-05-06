Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,561,000 after purchasing an additional 229,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after purchasing an additional 269,862 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

