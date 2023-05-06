Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.70

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and traded as low as $17.14. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 114,541 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

