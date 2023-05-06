Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.87 million-$782.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.80 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.28-0.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MIR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,783. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 41.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $84,552,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,960,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

